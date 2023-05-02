Jackson County leaders have scheduled two town hall meetings to discuss higher property assessments in the county.
The first will be Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at the Jackson County Agricultural Facility. That event is being hosted by Jackson County commissioner Marty Clark.
The second will be Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at the Braselton Civic Center. That town hall will be hosted by commissioner Chad Bingham.
Assessment notices were mailed out last week and many showed dramatic increases in local property values, leading to a lot of questions about the higher assessments.
At both town hall events, officials said an explanation of the assessment process will be discussed, along with how to appeal an assessment and an outline of who sets millage rates and how those dollars are spent.
AN OVERVIEW
Property assessments aren't controlled by local elected government agencies — boards of education, city councils and the county board of commissioners don't directly have any control over the assessment process. That process is done via the county tax assessor's office and is overseen by a board of assessors who hear appeals from people who want to challenge their assessment.
The driving force behind the higher assessments is the dramatic rise in property prices across the county. Recent property sales are compared to the property values in the county tax digest; if the sales prices are higher, property values are increased to reflect the higher market values.
Overall, fair market property values were up 45% over last year in Jackson County, but that includes the addition of new construction and not just higher assessments. (The final taxable increase will be lower than that amount, perhaps around 30% depending on the outcome of appeals in the coming weeks.)
The state runs a "test" of those set values in every county, comparing actual sales prices to what the county had assessed on its books. The result of that test has to be within a specific range or the county is penalized by the state.
Another aspect of assessments is the uniformity from property to property. Similar properties are supposed to have similar values on the county tax digest.
SETTING TAXES
While local government agencies don't control assessment values, they do set millage rates which generate a final tax bill.
Those rates won't be set until the fall after the final tax digest is approved. (Millage rates are applied to 40% of the assessed value. Various tax exemptions are also factored into the tax formula and vary from property owner to property owner depending on age, property use and other factors.)
One area of confusion regarding the final tax bill is that the assessment notices sent out last week include a projected tax bill based on last year's millage rates. But those rates are likely to change before final bill are sent out in the fall.
