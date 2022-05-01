Tractor Supply has announced the completion of a remodel of the entire store at its Commerce location. The store is now home to a garden center loaded with plants, lawn and garden essentials for everyone from first-time gardeners to experienced vegetable growers.
The store also features an improved layout as well as a new customer service hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more.
The Commerce Tractor Supply store and its new garden center at 2250 Homer Rd. keep regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.