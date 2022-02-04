Traditions of Braselton is about to get a little bigger. Traditions will release 121 home sites, bringing the total number of home sites in the neighborhood to 1,400.
Fifty of those new home sites are situated in The Sanctuary – a new luxury section with proposed gate boasting custom homes from the $700,000s and up. The other 71 lots are located at the back of the community and were part of the original master plan. A new community entrance will be created off Jackson Trail.
“As more and more people become aware of Traditions of Braselton, this distinctive area of North Georgia and the world-class amenities we have to offer, the demand for new homes has grown by leaps and bounds,” said Bryan Allen, General Manager for Traditions of Braselton. “We currently have 18 builders represented throughout the community, building everything from spec houses in the high $300s to custom homes in the $700 to million-dollar range. There are 150 homes under construction currently with new builds being added monthly in order to keep up with demand. As a result, we are constantly adding new neighbors to the community – and this truly is a neighborhood where ‘the more the merrier’ is a sentiment embraced by all.”
To learn more about Traditions of Braselton and request to be added to an interest list, prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.TraditionsofBraseltonHomes.com or drop by the Discovery Center – located at 401 Delaperriere Loop in Jefferson. Hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m.
