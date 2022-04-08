Several homes within Traditions of Braselton will be featured during the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s famed Parade of Homes.
Eighteen homes in the West Jackson neighborhood — 11 from Paran Homes and seven from Inspired Custom Homes — will be featured in the event over the course of three weekends including April 23-24, April 30-May 1, and May 7-8.
“Not only is this a wonderful opportunity for home buyers to tour a wide range of available homes in Traditions of Braselton and become familiar with the work of two of our featured builders, but it’s also a chance to discover our one-of-a-kind community,” said Bryan Allen, General Manager for Traditions of Braselton. “Everyday luxury in a country club setting is more than a tagline. It’s a way of life for the people who call Traditions home. We offer scenic backdrops with many lots lining the greens of a neighboring 18-hole golf course, beautifully crafted homes from some of the Southeast’s most talented builders, access to award-winning schools and a wealth of resort-quality amenities. The friendliness of our neighbors is genuine, so our Parade guests shouldn’t be surprised to receive a lot of waves as they drive through the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.