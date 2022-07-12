Alex Tredway, a former Bright Beginnings employee, has pleaded guilty after an investigation into child molestation that occurred at the Jefferson daycare. Tredway — who initially pleaded "not guilty" in February — changed his plea to "guilty" on July 11.
Tredway pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated sodomy; three counts of aggravated child molestation; four counts of child molestation; and four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
He was sentenced to life in confinement on Monday, July 11.
Tredway was hired at Bright Beginnings in August 2021. The alleged crimes occurred between October 2021 and January 2022, according to court documents.
Tredway was arrested on Jan. 12 and has remained booked in the Jackson County Jail after being denied bond earlier this year.
