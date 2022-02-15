A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted Alex Tredway on 12 charges following an investigation into child molestation at a Jefferson daycare center. Tredway, 18, was an employee at Bright Beginnings daycare in Jefferson, where the alleged crimes occurred.
According to court records, the grand jury indicted Tredway on:
•one count of aggravated sodomy
•three counts of aggravated child molestation
•four counts of child molestation
•four counts of cruelty to children-first degree
Tredway was reportedly hired at Bright Beginnings in August 2021. According to the indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between October 2021 and January 2022.
Tredway was arrested on Jan. 12 and has remained in the Jackson County Jail after being denied bond.
REVOCATION ACTION
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning recently filed action to revoke the license for Bright Beginnings.
In the revocation notice, the state said that the center's rule violations "seriously affected the health and safety of children and demonstrated the intentional and reckless disregard for the physical and mental health and safety of children."
The revocation notice sent to owners Robert and Paula Healy also said:
• that Tredway had admitted to law enforcement that he did engage in the sexual abuse of children at the center.
• that Tredway had at times been the only supervisor of a large number of children at the center.
• that Tredway had previously engaged in "horse play, rough play, and in activities that could cause injury when (he) picked up school-aged children and carried them around, as well as flipped them upside down and threw them in the air." The notice said Tredway had been warned to stop those activities but that he continued with the rough play anyway.
• that even after Bright Beginnings management had been made aware of the allegations against Tredway on Jan. 10, he was allowed to continue working at the center for two more days.
The notice to the center was issued on Feb. 7. Bright Beginnings has appealed the state’s action, which will allow the daycare facility to continue operating until the process is complete.
The state Office of State Administrative Hearings will schedule a hearing, perhaps sometime in late March or early April depending on the assigned-judge and his calendar. Once a hearing is held, the judge will have 45 days to issue a decision.
Meanwhile, the Healys have stepped down from operating the daycare and the former owners are running the facility while the appeal is being heard.
