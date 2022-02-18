The Tree House will hold a caregiver information night on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Information will be provided on the following:
- signs and symptoms of trauma
- how to talk to your kids about sexual abuse
- how to support your children right now
- information and recommendations for further care
The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Historic Jackson County Courthouse, located at 85 Washington St., Jefferson.
Seating is limited to 75 and masks are encouraged.
No childcare will be provided. Adult content will be discussed.
Community agencies will be in attendance to answer questions and provide additional support.
For more information, call 770-868-1900.
