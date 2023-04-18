Jackson County Courthouse

A truck stop on Holly Springs Rd. and Bill Wright Rd. near I-85 at the Dry Pond exit got final approval from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners April 17.

The facility will have a 7-Eleven convenience store and a Peterbuilt dealership, along with truck and car fuel pumps.

