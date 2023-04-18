A truck stop on Holly Springs Rd. and Bill Wright Rd. near I-85 at the Dry Pond exit got final approval from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners April 17.
The facility will have a 7-Eleven convenience store and a Peterbuilt dealership, along with truck and car fuel pumps.
The BOC approved two rezoning and two special use permits that paved the way for the project to go forward.
OTHER ZONING
In other zoning action, the board approved:
• rezoning 12 acres on Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, from A-2 to A-R to allow the property to be subdivided into five lots. Several neighbors to the property opposed the rezoning, saying most property in the area were larger tracts.
• rezoning 5.5 acres at 818 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, from A-2 to A-R to subdivide into three tracts.
• rezoning 11 acres on Hwy. 124 West, Hoschton, to allow for a multi-tenant commercial development.
• a special use at 6134 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, to allow for a landscape firm on the property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC approved:
• Goodwynn Mills Cawood to do architectural work for a new county airport terminal.
• a contract for the use of ARPA funds at the county senior center.
• a list of proposed projects to be funded by the remaining economic development bond funds. Among the projects is Gateway Rd. in Jefferson following a request by the city for help with that road project, which will open up property for commercial growth.
• a deannexation resolution for property recently deannexed from the City of Jefferson.
• low bidder Pittman Construction Company for the contract to repave 33 miles of roads in the county. The cost will be around $5.5 million.
