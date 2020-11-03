Although the nation continued to wait Tuesday night on the final results of a hotly-contested presidential contest, Jackson County voters have made their choice known with a strong voice.
Republican President Donald Trump won a whopping 78% of Jackson County votes in the race, trouncing Democrat Joe Biden.
That same strong Republican showing went down the ballot in Jackson County as Republican candidates soundly defeated all Democratic challengers.
The county had a large 73% turnout. Some 37,823 people voted in the General Election, around 10,000 more votes than in the 2018 and 2016 elections.
Some key results:
• Incumbent Republican county commissioners Chas Hardy and Jim Hix both held their seats against challengers.
• Rep. Tommy Benton soundly defeated Democratic challenger Pete Fuller.
• Jackson County Republican Andrew Clyde was headed for victory in the U.S. House District 9 seat. Clyde easily carried Jackson County.
• Rep. Doug Collins appeared to be headed to defeat in his bid for the U.S. Senate.
• Incumbent State Sen. Frank Ginn was headed for re-election.
• Republican Bo Hatchett was headed to victory over Democrat Dee Daley with nearly 84% of the vote.
VOTE TOTALS FROM JACKSON COUNTY
President
D. Trump 29,491
J. Biden 7,641
J. Jorgensen 531
Senate
D. Perdue 29,160
J. Ossoff 7,261
Senate
D. Collins 14,911
K. Loeffler 12,592
R. Warnock 4,781
U.S. House
A. Clyde 29,698
D. Pandy 7,166
State Senate D. 47
F. Ginn 16,117
D. Johnson 4,128
State Senate D. 50
B. Hatchett 13,465
D. Daley 3,002
House D. 31
T. Benton 26,627
P. Fuller 6,523
House D. 117
H. Gaines 2,704
M. Johnson 885
BOC D. 1
J. His 8,018
J. Mitchem 2,065
BOC D. 2
C. Hardy 5,808
B. Jackson 1,285
