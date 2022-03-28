Some residents in Jackson County will soon have an option for an alternative broadband provider. TruVista, a cable and internet provider that started in South Carolina, is expanding its footprint in Jackson County and the surrounding area.
Many local residents — especially in the Commerce area — have likely already seen TruVista crews working to install fiber lines. But the big question of “when will TruVista service be available at my residence” depends on a number of factors including where you’re located within the county.
ABOUT TRUVISTA
TruVista was founded in Chester, S.C., in 1897 as a rural telephone company. Andrew Seaver, director of community relations and business development-Georgia, said the company has grown with the technology over the years and now sees itself as a broadband company.
“Because everything is delivered over that broadband infrastructure and that fiber infrastructure, which is a lot of what we focus on,” he said.
TruVista acquired Northland Communications in 2012, which was its first venture into Georgia. The company currently serves Stephens and Rabun counties and parts of Hart and Franklin counties.
In 2018, TruVista was acquired by an infrastructure equity firm out of London and has since been able to grow its customer base to around 35,000 subscribers.
The group also recently acquired a South Georgia company, allowing TruVista to further grow its user base. Seaver said TruVista will be approaching over 40,000 customers by the end of 2022 and is looking to grow, with Jackson County and the surrounding area being its newest venture.
“We’ve been very excited to grow in Jackson County,” Seaver said. “We know that there’s a huge need being that there’s really only one provider in the area.”
COMING TO
JACKSON COUNTY
Seaver noted the company has had its eye on the area for some time, but a couple of things have driven the recent move into Jackson County.
“We’ve had plans in Jackson County for a long while,” he said.
TruVista was awarded Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money from the Federal Communications Commission last year. He said that move has allowed the company to move into Jackson County.
The RDOF is an attempt to help “bridge the digital divide” so rural communities aren’t overlooked when it comes to broadband service.
“(Smaller communities) will continue to be overlooked until there’s density and can be seen as financially feasible to some of the big players,” Seaver said, adding that TruVista has long focused on small communities.
TruVista and Jackson EMC also recently announced an agreement that will bring fiber broadband to 8,000 homes and businesses in Jackson, Banks and Madison counties. The largest portion of that (3,500 premises) will be in Jackson County. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
TruVista will lease Jackson EMC’s excess capacity and install miles of fiber in the EMC service area. Since Jackson EMC’s infrastructure is so similar to what TruVista uses, it will allow the group to expand in the area with “a lot less investment and a lot quicker time,” Seaver said.
RELIABLE SERVICE
Unreliable, slow internet from existing service providers has long been a complaint across Jackson County and surrounding counties.
Seaver expects TruVista’s service will be more reliable than current offerings, in part because the company is new to the county and doesn’t have to maintain old infrastructure.
“We’re not trying to maintain facilities that are old cable networks that have been there for decades that require massive investments only to keep them functioning, much less to keep up with the technology advancements,” he said.
Seaver added that 80-90% of lines will be buried in Jackson County, which will make service more reliable during heavy winds, ice storms, etc.
“It is a heavier lift in the beginning and more costly, of course, but we think that that investment is certainly worth it,” he said of the buried lines.
WHEN CAN YOU
EXPECT SERVICE?
TruVista already has some fiber in the City of Commerce and was working its way to Jefferson earlier this month. Crews have also worked down Hwy. 441 going toward Nicholson.
Seaver said the best way to express an interest in getting TruVista service is online at https://connect.truvista.net
On that site, you can enter your address and see if you’re in TruVista’s service area or express interest if you’re not. Seaver said that allows their team to track where there’s a big need and can help staff give residents an estimated time on when they can expect service.
The company also recently opened an office on Bolton Road in Commerce, which Seaver hopes signals to the community that the company values the local area.
“We value Jackson County and we value that community partnership,” he said. “We’re not just coming in to grab some subscribers.”
Much of TruVista’s focus will be on offering service for residences, but will also provide service for some local businesses.
Seaver noted the company plans to make every effort to get service to as much of Jackson County as possible to address the needs across the community.
“When you’re discussing broadband, it’s not a question of if you need it, it’s when you need it. And it’s normally, you needed it yesterday and need twice the speed your needed yesterday today,” he said.
He expects the RDOT funding will put TruVista in almost every municipality in the county over the coming years.
“I envision in 3-5 years, that the entire makeup of Jackson County will look much different and hopefully TruVista will have played a big part in that,” Seaver said.
