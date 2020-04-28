The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County appeared to be reaching a plateau as of noon Tuesday, April 22.
Jackson had 77 confirmed cases with 13 people hospitalized and one death, according to the Georgia Department of Health. The county's rate per 100,000 people was low compared to many other area counties at 103 per 100,000.
One senior living facility in Jackson County reported two confirmed cases of COVID. Jackson Oaks in Jefferson reported one resident and one staff member had confirmed cases of the virus.
Statewide, total deaths from the virus topped 1,000 on Tuesday, but the overall trend of new cases appeared to be moving down. The state reported Monday that 432 residents at senior living facilities had died from the virus.
Counties neighboring Jackson reported the following data:
Gwinnett — 1,573 cases; 330 hospitalizations; 54 deaths
Hall — 1,124 cases; 159 hospitalizations; 15 deaths
Clarke — 144 cases; 28 hospitalizations; 13 deaths
Barrow — 114 cases; 33 hospitalizations; 4 deaths
Oconee — 58 cases; 7 hospitalizations; 0 deaths
Madison — 22 cases; 4 hospitalizations; 1 death
Franklin — 17 cases; 4 hospitalizations; 0 deaths
Banks — 16 cases; 3 hospitalizations; 0 deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.