Jackson County voters were at the polls today for three runoff elections. An overall light turnout is expected.
County officials said that as of noon, around 250-300 people had voted at each of the county's four voting locations.
About 2,500 people voted by absentee, officials said.
The only county race on the ballot is a district contest in West Jackson for the Post 1 seat on the Jackson County Board of Education. It is a Republican runoff between Ron Johnson and Rick Sanders. No Democrat is vying for that seat. The winner will replace incumbent board member Michael Cronic, who is retiring.
A part of Jackson County is also voting in the State Senate District 50 Republican runoff between Stacy Hall and Bo Hatchett. That district covers the northern and central part of Jackson County.
The only countywide contest on the ballot is for the 9th Congressional District. Republicans will choose between Jackson Countian Andrew Clyde and Matt Gurtler while Democratic voters will pick between Devin Pandy and Brooke Siskin.
Check this website for election updates.
