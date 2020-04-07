Jackson County has not reported any deaths from the COVID-19 virus, but the county's number of confirmed cases tripled over the last week.
As of Tuesday, April 7, Jackson had 21 confirmed cases of the virus, up from seven the week before.
That trend is reflected in statewide data as well with total deaths going from 108 to 329 in the same period.
The number of confirmed cases statewide more than doubled in the past week,from 3,817 to 8,818, as did the number of hospitalizations which went from 818 to 1,774.
Health experts predict the next two weeks will be the worst of the virus as it is predicted to peak around April 23 in the state.
The number of cases and deaths in some other nearby counties have also gone up significantly over the past week (cases/deaths):
Gwinnett County — Last week: 233/2 This week: 525/10
Hall County — Last week: 65/0 This week 196/0
Barrow County — Last week: 18/2 This week 40/3
