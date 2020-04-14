As of noon Tuesday, April 14, Jackson County had 32 confirmed virus cases.
Statewide, there have been 14,223 confirmed cases with 2,769 hospitalizations and 501 deaths.
Nearby, Gwinnett County has reported 26 deaths; Barrow County three deaths; Madison County one death; and Clarke County 12 deaths.
Although it has had a large number of confirmed cases with 339 reported, Hall County has had no deaths.
