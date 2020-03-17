Five cases of Coronavirus have been reported as of noon Tuesday in the Jackson County area: Two at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton and three in Athens. The three in Athens are not connected to Jackson County, officials say.
Seven other cases have also been reported in neighboring Gwinnett County and one from Barrow County, although that person reportedly lives in a nursing home in another county.
The state reported 146 cases of Coronavirus as of noon Tuesday.
•••
On Monday evening, March 16, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution adopting the guidelines about public gatherings that had been handed down earlier in the day by federal and state officials.
The new guidelines strongly suggest that no more than 10 people gather at any one place and time. That includes churches, government meetings, schools and other events.
While the resolution doesn't have the force of law, it was another sign of just how seriously local officials have begun to take the virus threat.
On Tuesday, the county government announced it would postpone the Jackson County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for March 26 and the Keep Jackson Beautiful spring recycling event slated for April 18.
•••
Jackson County emergency management officials said they continue to have a difficult time getting masks and face shields.
"We currently have a critically low supply of N-95 masks and face shields," said Jackson County EMA director Bryan Bullock. "We have submitted a resource request to DHP for additional supplies. GEMA has received a small order of these supplies from the national stockpile."
•••
In Jefferson, Mayor Steve Quinn announced that the town's council will meet March 23, but the meeting will be closed to the public and live-streamed for people to watch remotely.
•••
The state is considering ordering all restaurants to close dining rooms and only provide takeout and drive-thru service, according to emergency officials. Many local restaurants have already begun to do that, or have reduced dining room hours.
The state also recommended Monday that people have enough food to last for 15 days.
