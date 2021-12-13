A new restaurant, Twenty7, is set to open in mid-December at Traditions Golf and Country Club.
The club’s new owners partnered with local restaurateurs, Jack and Hollie Ansley, to complete the restaurant. It’s one of many improvements made at Traditions over the past 18 months.
Dubbed Twenty7 for its placement alongside 27 holes featuring the established and scenic 18-hole golf course with a soon-to-be-completed 9-hole putting course, the newly reinterpreted private facility inside the Traditions’ clubhouse consists of two areas to accommodate country club members. The Social Members’ area includes a full-service bar, as well as indoor and outdoor seating for up to 130 patrons. Golf Club Members gain access to The Champions Club, which features a second full bar, private dining room with seating for 90 guests, separate lounge area and a rooftop bar. There will also be a separate takeout area with plans to one day introduce golf cart delivery to members’ homes within the adjoining community.
The all-new concept is designed to be a fully operational restaurant providing full chef-driven breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. The foodservice team pairs Jack and Hollie Ansley with veteran general manager and chef, Brock Anderson. The breakfast menu will feature an assortment of biscuits and standard morning favorites, while the lunch menu will showcase a variety of pizzas, sandwiches, burgers and salads. The dinner menu will feature a more robust offering of steaks, seafood and pasta dishes.
There are six levels of membership available at Traditions Golf and Country Club. To learn more about becoming a member, prospective new members are encouraged to contact Casey Haney, director of memberships, at 706-363-9963 or visit the TGCC website at www.traditionsgcc.com.
