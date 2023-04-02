Two new assistant principals were recently named for schools in the Jackson County School System.
Jason Powers, a teacher at Jackson County High Schools, is transferring to the assistant principal's position at West Jackson Middle School. In addition, Em Smith Headley has been hired as assistant principal at South Jackson Elementary School.
