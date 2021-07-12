Votes on two large projects — one in the City of Commerce, the other in West Jackson — are slated for Monday, July 19.
Cook Properties in Commerce
The Commerce City Council is slated to vote on the controversial Cook Communities project, a major residential development proposed on the south side of town.
Cook Communities wants to locate 418 homes (112 townhomes and 306 single-family homes) on 187 acres on Hwy. 441 at Whitehill School Rd.
A number of citizens spoke against the project during the Commerce Planning Commission’s June meeting. The planning commission voted to recommend denial of the development.
Hwy. 332/Boone Rd. Project
A hearing is set Monday, July 19, on a request for a 340-lot subdivision in West Jackson.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is slated to consider two map amendments for 170 acres off Hwy. 332 at Boone Rd. The applicant wants a change in the future land use from ag/forestry to residential and a change in the character area from suburban to urban.
Approximately 340 lots are planned in the development, which would be built in phases.
If the two map amendments are approved, the applicant plans to seek an R-2 zoning.
A number of area residents voiced opposition to the project at the Jackson County Planning Commission meeting in June, mostly citing issues with traffic in the area and lack of road infrastructure, specifically on Boone Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.