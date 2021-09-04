Two alleys off State Street in Commerce will be closed next month.
The Commerce City Council recently approved a request from the city's downtown development authority to close and repurpose the View Street and High Street alleys. The two alleys are often used as a local cut-through connection to State Street.
Commerce will repurpose the two alleys for pedestrian use and outdoor seating.
A letter was sent out to local business owners on Sept. 3, notifying them of the closures. The alleys will be closed 30 days after the Sept. 3 notification date (the first week of October).
Removable bollards will be placed at the ends of the alleys to block vehicle traffic.
