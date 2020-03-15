State legislator Houston Gaines of Athens announced on Facebook Saturday that two confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Athens. The Georgia Department of Health confirmed the information on Sunday.
“We have two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens,” Gaines wrote, adding that he met with the CEOs of both Athens hospitals Saturday morning.
“As testing becomes more widespread, we anticipate positive cases in our community,” wrote Gaines.
Gaines added that those experiencing symptoms should “call your healthcare provider before coming to a facility to determine the appropriate next steps.”
“Use common sense — hand washing, avoiding close contact, stay home if you are sick, cover coughs, sneezes.”
More information about COVID-19 can be found at cdc.org and dph.georgia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.