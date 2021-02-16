Two people were found dead at a Nicholson residence on Valentine’s Day in an apparent murder-suicide.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Winding Vine Ln. residence for a report of murder.
Two people — Brandon Pinson and Laura Grant — were found at the scene lying in the floor.
The two were a couple and, according to a family member, had gotten into a domestic dispute the night prior.
Officers found a handgun on the scene near Pinson.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to process the scene.
