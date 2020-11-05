Two people were critically injured Wednesday at the SK Battery construction site in Commerce.
Reports indicate that a man fell onto another person at the facility.
“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to the workers involved in this incident and their families," said an SK spokesman. "We are grateful for the swift response and assistance of local emergency personnel. We are working with our contractors to investigate this matter thoroughly and are absolutely committed to worker safety as the top priority at the site. We have stringent measures with our contractors to ensure proper safety procedures are in place and will reinforce those measures with our contractors.”
The condition of the injured isn't known at this time, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.