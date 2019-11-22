Two men were injured and a Jefferson man was arrested in a shooting in Apple Valley Friday afternoon.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called for a double shooting Friday, Nov. 22, around 2 p.m. at 4575 South Apple Valley Rd.
Two men were shot and taken to area hospitals.
The suspect, Christopher Thomas, 32, Jefferson, was taken into custody without incident.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.