Two Jackson County churches were among a group that recently split from the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Center UMC in Hoschton and Dry Pond UMC between Jefferson and Maysville were among 70 churches that split from the denomination over issues related to LGBTQ issues.
The 70 churches that disaffiliated from the UMC represent 9% of the total churches in the conference, but on 3% of its membership. The North Georgia Conference voted to allow the split on June 2 at its meeting in Athens.
The move comes after decades of debate within the UMC over how the denomination should deal with LGBTQ issues, including same-sex marriage. In 2019, the church created a process that would allow all disaffected churches to split from the denomination. Most of the churches that left were more rural, conservative congregations that didn't agree with UMC's more liberal views on gay rights.
Many of the churches are joining a new denomination called the Global Methodist Church which was created May 1 and is headquartered in Atlanta.
