Two proposed residential developments were recently heard by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission and Jefferson City Council.
The council is slated to vote on the proposals at its Dec. 27 meeting.
72 HOMES DISCUSSED
The most controversial proposal came from Integrity Development Group which wants to build 72-single-family detached homes on 21.12 acres of land between Washington St. and Holders Siding Rd., just north of Jett Roberts Rd. The applicants are requesting a rezoning from office-institutional and highway commercial to planned community development.
According to Johnny Hastings, speaking for Integrity Development, the homes will start just under $500,000. Each home will include four-to-five bedrooms.
This is Integrity Development’s second application for the property. The previous application included 31 single-family townhomes on top of 74 detached homes. The city of Jefferson and Jefferson City Schools, were against the townhomes, so the applicants withdrew and submitted a new application omitting the townhomes.
To further reduce the burden on the school system, the applicants agreed to have no more than 24 building permits over a three-year period in any year. Unlike the previous application, the school board did not submit a letter objecting to the project, but the council still wasn’t sold on the proposal.
District 3 councilman Cody Cain took issue with the number of homes that will occupy the 21.12 acres fronting Washington St., saying he wanted larger lot sizes.
“I still wish we had an open conversation with staff about the sizes of lots,” Cain said. “I make decisions based on how I think this is going to help Jefferson… I don’t think 72 homes on 21 acres makes any sense personally. I would love to see bigger lots. I like the price points of the houses now in 2022, but I’m worried that when another recession comes, you’re taking a 2,000 or 2,500 square foot home and asking for too much money.
“I just wish there were 36 instead of 72 homes. When I did the math on my calculator… Just take 72 divided by the 21.12, I came up with .28 of an acre. For me, that’s just not a go. It’s more of a principle thing than a quality thing.”
District 4 councilman Mark Mobley recommended two conditions: No vinyl siding and a minimum of 2,500 square feet. Hastings agreed to those conditions.
Hastings said the small lot sizes was due to rules that the project has to have a 25-percent greenspace. But the explanation wasn’t satisfactory for Cain.
“Some people,” Cain said after Hastings claimed smaller lots are “what people want now.”
“I prefer the acre lot myself,” he continued. “I’d prefer less greenspace because I would have it in my yard.
“If the zoning was 25-percent, that was a given number, but you can still reduce the size if we had better standards, which is our fault. That’s just my opinion and I’m just one of five, but I think that’s something we should have a discussion about…. If we say no every once in a while, then standards start getting better.”
The issue was also controversial at last week’s meeting of the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission where it got a narrow vote to proceed.
The JTPC voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the rezoning.
According to planning staff’s report, homes would front Washington St., but would be accessed via an internal subdivision street with garages facing the subdivision street. There are two proposed entrances onto Washington St. with one as the main entrance and one a right-in, right-out only entrance.
55-AND-UP COMMUNITY ON JEFFERSON-COMMERCE RD.
The other residential application in the city was less controversial.
Kenneth Whitworth is applying for annexation and zoning of 26.7 acres fronting the northeast side of Wilhite Rd. and southeast side of Hwy. 15. (across from the turn to the county courthouse on Hwy. 15.)
The proposed use for the property is a 55-and-up neighborhood of 74 detached homes. Because residents cannot be under the age of 55, the neighborhood would have little impact on the school system.
The existing zoning within Jackson County is agricultural and planned commercial farm district. The applicant requests a rezoning to planned community development if the city chooses to annex the land.
The proposed plan includes two entrances on Wilhite Rd., but a neighboring property owner requested that one of the entrances be moved to Hwy. 15. Whitworth said he had no problem with moving one entrance.
Because of its location, the neighborhood would have Jefferson sewerage and Jackson County water.
During a hearing at last week’s JTPC meeting, planning staff recommended denial of the project, but the planning board voted to recommend approval, with conditions.
OTHER REZONING HEARINGS
In other rezoning hearings, the council:
• heard a rezoning request from Caleb Musser who wishes to rezone property which currently includes Spike’s Auto Repair on Hwy. 11 north of Oak Ave. The property was previously grandfathered in and didn’t need to be rezoned, but Musser wants the zoning to match the current zoning laws. The JTPC recommended approval at its meeting last week with the conditions of: No access on Oak Avenue, no external loudspeakers and use limitations prohibiting animal hospitals, crisis centers, drive-through facilities and/or windows, funeral homes and/or group homes, kennels, lodging facilities, rooming houses and self-service storage facilities.
• heard from Melissa Wood, realtor for Jefferson Church, who requested continuing a previous variance on the old mill property that was issued to another owner in 2020. The plan for the variance is to enlarge the courtyard and increase parking.
• heard from Traci Bledsoe, executive director of Peace Place, seeking two variances for a new shelter Peace Place is building. The shelter fronts two streets, therefore it has two front yards and the code prohibits a parking lot or dumpster from being placed in a front yard. Peace Place is seeking a variance so it can have a parking lot and a dumpster.
• heard an ordinance to amend the land use management code to change mixed-use buildings from permitted use to conditional use. If a developer wants to build a mixed-use building in a commercial or industrial zoning district, the applicant would have to come before the council to get the usage approved.
• heard an ordinance amending the land use management code to no longer require a 20-foot side yard setback on the end of a townhome building. The rule is redundant in that it can require a 40-foot setback between two buildings, and building separation requirements are already in effect.
OTHER COUNCIL BUSINESS
• discussed voting on new city council and school board district maps and changes to the city charter during its Dec. 20 meeting. The school board approved the new map at its recent meeting. The maps will go to the state for legislative action in early 2022.
• heard a resolution accepting the right of way improvements from the Georgia Department of Transportation and approving a quitclaim deed and maintenance agreement for the unnamed street behind McDonald’s on Hwy. 129.
•heard a resolution accepting the dedication of Callahan Ct. as a public street. Callahan Ct. splinters off Thomas Pkwy.
•heard a budget adjustment for the Jefferson Police Department to purchase new tasers. The money for the tasers will come from speeding camera fines.
•viewed a conceptual drawing from GDOT for Hwy. 129 at its intersection with I-85. The plan presented in the drawing shows the removal of the existing median on the bridge over the interstate to make room for an additional turn lane for the I-85 southbound ramp. It also shows a new lane being added on Hwy. 129 northbound which would allow traffic turning onto the southbound ramp to stack on the other side of the red light in front of the El Jinete Mexican restaurant.
