Two teenage girls were killed Saturday, Dec. 21 on Hwy. 129 in front of the Pendergrass Flea Market.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Najely Bonilla, 17, of Gainesville was driving a 1991 Honda Accord and pulled out in front of a 2006 Ford F350. She was killed, along with her passenger 16-year-old Elena Regalado of Pendergrass.
Alexander Bruce, 18, and Sammy Lee Bruce, 44, were in the pickup truck and suffered minor injuries, the GSP said.
Numerous local and state emergency units responded to the scene, which closed both the north and south bound lanes of Hwy. 129 for several hours.
