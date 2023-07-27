Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation (KMA) and Kubota Industrial Equipment Corporation (KIE) have announced plans are underway to merge the two companies into a single company under the name of Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation effective January 1.
“With Kubota’s North American sales accounting for over 40% of Kubota’s business world-wide, this merger will be an opportunity for us to optimize our business processes and structure our company for continued growth. Other than changing the name, the merger will be seamless for our employees, our business partners, and the community," said Brian Arnold, who serves as the president of both KMA and KIE.
