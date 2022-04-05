Two major development projects have been approved in Pendergrass.
The council voted unanimously for approval of the projects on March 29, including plans for a new "downtown" in Pendergrass. Together, the projects will add over 500 housing units to the city.
On March 29, the council held the second public hearings on the proposals by TDon Development of Florida, also doing business as STKR Investments LLC, to rezone two tracts in the city: A 181-acre site on Glenn Gee Rd and Mountain Creek Dr. for a 200-lot subdivision – The Preserve at Mountain Creek; and 34 acres in downtown Pendergrass on Old Gainesville Hwy. for a mixed-use development of commercial, entertainment and 350 residential units – Town Square on Glenn Abby.
Both tracts of land are owned by Pendergrass Mayor Monk Tolbert, who recused himself from the March 29 hearings and council meeting. Mayor Pro-Tem Harlan Robinson presided over the meetings.
DOWNTOWN PLANS
The first project being proposed is "Town Square on Glenn Abby," a development that will create a central "downtown" area for Pendergrass. The idea for such a development has long been proposed by Tolbert.
The property is currently zoned R-1 and AG with a re-zoning to MFR – Multi-Family Residential District.
The park and amphitheater being constructed by the developer in the town center will be donated to the city. Construction on the town center, city park and amphitheater will begin this summer.
THE PRESERVE AT MOUNTAIN CREEK
The second proposed project will rezone 181 acres on Glenn Gee Rd. and Mountain Creek Dr. to R-2 for medium density residential for homes in the $700,000-$800,000 price range.
Plans for the project include developing 65 acres for the 200 lots and leaving over 100 acres as green space.
The homes being proposed are “move-up” homes, not for first-time home buyers. The minimum size will be 1,800 sq. feet of heated space up to 3,600 sq. ft.
The homes will be constructed using brick, stone, masonry and board and batten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.