The Nicholson City Council met Monday evening, and two council members were sworn into office by Mayor Jan Webster. Thomas Gary won reelected in November and newly elected councilman Joshua Burkhalter took his seat on the council after taking the oath of office.
In other business the council:
- approved the December 6 council minutes.
- approved the December financials.
- discussed the council retreat which will be held on Wednesday, January 5th at the Nicholson Library Annex.
- heard a report from city librarian Rhonda O’keefe. She said the Christmas event the library was a major success. Over 300 people attended. She said Sherri Stephens attended literacy night at South Jackson Elementary School where she read to 135 people. Lastly, she said library employees are working on the Harry Potter program planned for February and the summer reading program.
