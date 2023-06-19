Two people qualified last week to fill the Post 4 Pendergrass City Council seat. The city will hold a special election on Sept. 19.
Candidates include:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Two people qualified last week to fill the Post 4 Pendergrass City Council seat. The city will hold a special election on Sept. 19.
Candidates include:
The winner of the Sept. 19 special election will fill the vacated seat of Nick Geiman. Geiman will become the city’s next mayor. Geiman was the lone qualifier for the city mayoral position, vacated following the death of long-time Pendergrass mayor Monk Tolbert.
Celissa Beck also put in her name for the Post 4 race, but lives just outside the city limits, therefore she's ineligible to run for the seat.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.