Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to two reports of shootings in the county recently.
On Saturday, January 2, around 9:45 a.m. officers were called to an apartment on Hardin Terrace Cir. in Jefferson to the report of a female being shot.
A man in an upstairs apartment told officers he was moving his AR-15 gun from the hallway closet back into his gun safe in a bedroom closet. He said as he was walking towards the safe he took the magazine out and then pulled the charging handle out which ejected a round. He advised he put that round back in the magazine and the charging handle slammed closed causing a round to be fired into the apartment below striking the female.
The female was reportedly lying in the bed when she was shot. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of her injury.
In the second shooting incident on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. Arcade Police Department officers requested assistance on Hightower Trail where a man had been shot in the leg.
The complainant told officers he shot the victim in an act of what he described as self-defense when the victim attacked him.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injury.
