The towns of Jefferson and Commerce both ranked in the top 10 of the state's "healthiest housing markets" according to Smart Asset.
Commerce ranked number five while Jefferson was ranked number eight.
The website calculated several variables to arrive at its rankings, including how long people had lived in their homes, the percent of homes with negative equity and the cost of a home compared to average income levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.