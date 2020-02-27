The Commerce Planning Commission granted two variances on lots in Carrington Place Feb. 24. About 30 residents of the subdivision attended the meeting – all opposed to the variances, but maybe more opposed to the builder, Adams Homes.
The variances will go to the March meeting of the Commerce City Council. The variances have five conditions on each one.
The meeting lasted 90 minutes, nearly all of it on the variances.
The conditions are that the “footprint” of the houses to be built are shown on the lot, each house much be at least 1,452 square feet, each house will have a two-car garage, each house will be one story and each have some brick, rock or stone on the front façade as others in the neighborhood do.
Chairman Joe Leffew opened the subject by saying he had heard from residents all kinds of stories about drainage and infrastructure problems. “A lot of animosity” existed among the property owners, he said, but the meeting Monday was just to deal with the variances.
He said Adams Homes, which owns the lots, has the right to build on them and could build a two-story house. Nearly all the property owners agreed they do not want two-story houses in the subdivision.
Leffew said the other choices were to build a smaller house on either lot – he said the zoning would allow for as small as 1,200 square feet or the commission could grant the variances.
Leffew said the small houses would lower property values around them. He emphasized he would choose to accept the variance and said, “but that’s just me.”
“Which of the three evils do you want,” one man asked rhetorically after Leffew repeated the three choices.
One lot was fairly straightforward and the parameters of the conditions were pretty quick to be agreed upon.
Melissa Cochran said the commission should table the request on the other lot and seek more information about the setbacks.
Jimbo Stephenson suggested the commission deal with both lots because he said regardless of the situation, a distance of 30 feet could be between two houses because one is farther from the property line than 15 feet and a variance would have to be granted or a two-story house would be built.
The commission accepted the same conditions as the first lot and granted the second variance.
Jimmy Nash, who did not speak until near the end of the meeting, said, “If we hadn’t been lied to so much, we probably wouldn’t be here.” He got lots of nods and grunts of agreement.
The second lot was going to be tabled because it is oddly shaped. Ron Silver, one of the property owners, commented, “That lot’s a crazy yard.” Leffew said the variance for that lot was a “little tougher.”
Cochran said the “lesser of many evils” were picked for the decisions.
Leffew commented, “I feel for you all. I have heard (about) so many problems from so many people.”
After the variances were granted, the planning commission quickly adopted a floodplain management plan that is an update of one the city had done several years ago. The floodplain plan was adopted with little discussion.
