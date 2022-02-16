A couple of voting locations are slated to change in Jackson County following action last week by the Jackson County Board of Elections.
The early voting location in Commerce is being moved to a building a the First Baptist Church of Commerce, pending final approval by the church. If that location doesn't work out, the early voting will move to the Commerce Library.
Earlier, the elections board had discussed moving the early voting location from Commerce to Nicholson because of problems with the city's recreation office where it had been been being held. But the elections board was unanimous last week in wanting to keep early voting in Commerce.
In another move, the South Jackson polling location is being moved from Southside Church on Hwy. 129 South to Nicholson City Hall / Benton Facility. The move comes after Southside decided it could no longer host a voting location.
In other business, the board of elections discussed the need to recruit additional poll workers for the 2022 elections. The county needs 100 or more workers to man various poll locations, but so far only has 52 people confirmed.
"We're in desperate need of poll workers," said county elections director Jennifer Logan.
Early voting is slated to begin May 2 for the May 24 primaries.
