Only a small percentage of Jackson Countians have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, according to an updated state reporting website.
Only 19% of residents have received at least one dose and only 14% have received both doses, according to the data.
Far more women than men have been vaccinated with at least one dose — 7,590 female to 5,383 male.
The rate in Jackson County is below the overall state average where 30% of adults have received at least one dose and 17% are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the rate of new infections has fallen in the county to under an average of 5 per day. Deaths have also stabilized at 134 since the pandemic began with 11 other deaths likely due to Covid.
Currently, Jackson County ranks 6th in the state with the most infections per 100,000 people since the beginning of the virus outbreak.
Some 490 people have been hospitalized with the virus from Jackson County over the past 13 months.
