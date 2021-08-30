Qualifying closed last week for two new seats on the Pendergrass City Council.
Tara Underwood and Tawnia Justice qualified for the additional seats.
All four Pendergrass city council seats up for election are unopposed. In addition to Underwood and Justice, Nick Geiman and incumbent Nathan Pruitt qualified unopposed for the two other council seats up for election.
