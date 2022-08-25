All regional commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July according to a report from Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

"This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," Butler said. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”

