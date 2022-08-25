All regional commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July according to a report from Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
"This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," Butler said. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
The labor force went down in all regional commissions.
Claims rose in all regional commissions.
Details from the Northeast regional commission include:
- The July preliminary unemployment rate was down four-tenths to 2.6% over-the-month, the rate was 3.5% one year ago.
- The labor force was down 1,317 over-the-month and up 10,601 over-the-year, to 325,289.
- The number of employed was down 93 over-the-month and up 12,951 over-the-year, to 316,744.
- Initial claims were up 180 (16%) over-the-month and down 1,213 (-49%) over-the-year, to 1,283.
- Initial claims were up over-the-month in manufacturing and administrative and support services, and down over-the-year in trade and administrative and support services.
- There were 7,927 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
The Northeast regional commission includes: Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
