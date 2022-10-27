All regional commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in September.
"We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill open positions,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a monthly update. “This strong growth has led to Georgia having the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years."
Highlights from the Northeast Region include:
- The September preliminary unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 2.3% over-the-month. The rate was 2.9% one year ago.
- The labor force was up 1,942 over-the-month and up 7,547 over-the-year, to 326,214.
- The number of employed was up 3,532 over-the-month and up 9,057 over-the-year, to 318,578.
- Initial claims were down 53 (-5%) over-the-month and down 162 (-15%) over-the-year, to 947.
- Initial claims were down over-the-month in administrative and support services and information, and down over-the-year in construction and accommodation and food services.
- There were 6,488 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.