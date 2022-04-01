The unemployment remained the same in February across the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission according to the Georgia Department of Labor. The February preliminary unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.9% over-the-month. That rate was 4% one year ago.
Other highlights in the Northeast region included:
- The labor force was up 1,762 over-the-month and up 11,655 over-the-year to 327,131.
- The number of employed was up 1,691 over-the-month and up 14,605 over-the-year, to 317,574.
- Initial claims were down 171 (-14%) over-the-month and down 5,031 (-83%) over-the-year, to 1,016.
- Initial claims were down over-the-month in manufacturing and construction, and down over-the-year in accommodation and food services and trade.
- There were 7,814 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.