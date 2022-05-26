All of the state's regional commissions recorded low unemployment rates in April, according to an update from Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
"As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to see many Georgians eager to return to the workforce," Butler said. "This dedication on the part of both employer and job seeker is what has enabled us to fill the demand for goods and services in record numbers across the state."
All regional commissions saw a drop in the labor force.
The number of initial claims were down in all regional commissions.
In the Northeast Georgia regional commission:
- The April preliminary unemployment rate was down nine-tenths to 2.1 percent over-the-month, an all-time low, the rate was 3.4% one year ago.
- The labor force was down 2,881 over-the-month and up 9,822 over-the-year, to 324,452.
- The number of employed was down 7 over-the-month and up 13,509 over-the-year, to 317,577.
- Initial claims were down 65 (-8%) over-the-month and down 4,886 (-86%) over-the-year, to 803.
- Initial claims were down over-the-month in accommodation and food services and construction, and down over-the-year in accommodation and food services and trade.
- There were 7,651 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.