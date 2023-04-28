Almost all regional commissions across the state, including the Northeast Regional Commission, reported unchanged unemployment rates in March.
According to Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, and River Valley Regional Commission reported slight rises in unemployment rates. All others remained steady.
The labor force rose in all regional commissions across the state.
Employment was up in all regional commissions except for the Central Savannah River Regional Commission.
In March, initial unemployment claims decreased in all regional commissions except for the River Valley Regional Commissioner and Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, which experienced a rise.
Details from the Northeast Regional Commission include:
- The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.1% over-the-month the rate was 2.8% one year ago.
- The labor force was up 1,995 over-the-month and up 4,704 over-the-year, to 328,603, an all-time high.
- The number of employed was up 1,674 over-the-month and up 3,459 over-the-year, to 318,274, an all-time high.
- Initial claims were down 65 (-7%) over-the-month and up 56 (7%) over-the-year, to 924.
The Northeast Regional Commission includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
