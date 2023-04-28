Almost all regional commissions across the state, including the Northeast Regional Commission, reported unchanged unemployment rates in March.

According to Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, and River Valley Regional Commission reported slight rises in unemployment rates. All others remained steady.

