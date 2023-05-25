All Regional Commissions across the state reported a drop in unemployment rates in April, according to an update from Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson.
"With Georgia's economy continuing to soar, the state unemployment rates remain steady,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “When you consider the number of existing companies expanding throughout the state combined with the incredible announcements of corporations moving to our state, the future continues to look very bright for the labor market. "As we approach the summer months, we are optimistic that job growth will remain steady in virtually every sector in the state."
