All regional commissions across the state recorded a rise in unemployment rates in October, according to a report from Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
"Job seekers have continued to experience a favorable hiring environment across multiple job sectors, despite a slight uptick in unemployment rates," said Commissioner Butler. “As we prepare for peak holiday hiring, we encourage job seekers to take advantage of the many employment opportunities, both full-time and part-time, available across Georgia.”
Highlights from the Northeast Regional Commission include:
- The October preliminary unemployment rate was up five-tenths to 2.8% over-the-month, the rate was 2.8% one year ago.
- The labor force was up 1,926 over-the-month and up 7,502 over-the-year, to 328,198.
- The number of employed was up 369 over-the-month and up 7,410 over-the-year, to 319,006.
- Initial claims were down 221 (-23%) over-the-month and down 247 (-25%) over-the-year, to 726.
- Initial claims were down over-the-month in manufacturing and trade, and down over-the-year in construction and retail trade.
- There were 6,322 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
The Northeast Regional Commission includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
