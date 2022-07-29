Regional commissions across the State of Georgia recorded a rise in unemployment rates in June, according to a recent report from Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
“While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note that local area rates are not seasonally adjusted to take account for fluctuations due to seasonal events that include weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “The increase in local rates is typical for summer and Georgia is still leading the Southern Region and third in the nation in percentage increases in employment.”
Georgia had a seasonally adjusted percent change in employment of 5.4% from June 2021 to June 2022. Georgia ranked 3rd (out of 8) in the south region and 18th nationally for lowest unemployment rate, with a preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% for June 2022 and had the second lowest unemployment rate among the top 10 most populated states (Florida, 2.8%).
Details from the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission include:
- The June preliminary unemployment rate was up five-tenths to 3.0% over-the-month, the rate was 3.9% one year ago.
- The labor force was up 1,308 over-the-month and up 12,392 over-the-year, to 326,401.
- The number of employed was down 512 over-the-month and up 14,806 over-the-year, to 316,597.
- Initial claims were up 379 (52%) over-the-month and down 3,151 (-74%) over-the-year, to 1,103.
- Initial claims were up over-the-month in Health Care and Social Assistance and Trade, and down over-the-year in Accommodation and Food Services and Administrative and Support Services.
- There were 7,835 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
The Northeast Regional Commission includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
