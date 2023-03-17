All Georgia Regional Commissions recorded a rise in the unemployment rate in January, according to an update from Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson. Due to seasonal factors from December to January, data that is not seasonally adjusted typically shows an increase in unemployment – a seasonal trend that happens each year.
“Despite a nationwide pandemic and challenging economic times, continued investments in Georgia’s labor force and thriving business community have kept our economy strong,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “As labor commissioner, it is my No. 1 priority to help more Georgians get back to work and fill the jobs that our businesses need.”
