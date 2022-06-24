All regional commissions across the state recorded a rise in unemployment rates in May, according to a recent report by Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
In the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, the May preliminary unemployment rate was up four-tenths to 2.5% over-the-month, the rate was 3.4% one year ago.
Other details from the Northeast Georgia region included:
- The labor force was up 1,093 over-the-month and up 11,179 over-the-year to 325,196.
- The number of employed was down 44 from last month and up 13,952 over last year, to 317,190.
- Initial claims were down 79 (-10%) over-the-month and down 4,746 (-87%) over-the-year, to 724.
- Initial claims were down over-the-month in administrative and support services and finance and insurance, and down over-the-year in accommodation and food services and trade.
- There were 8,248 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
The Northeast Georgia Region includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
