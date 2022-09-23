All regional commissions across the state recorded a rise in unemployment rates in August.
“As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.
Highlights from the Northeast Region include:
- The August preliminary unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 2.8% over-the-month, the rate was 3.4 percent one year ago.
- The labor force was down 1,213 over-the-month and up 8,967 over-the-year, to 324,188.
- The number of employed was down 1,915 over-the-month and up 10,385 over-the-year, to 314,960.
- Initial claims were down 283 (-22%) over-the-month and down 839 (-45%) over-the-year, to 1,000.
- Initial claims were down over-the-month in manufacturing and trade, and down over-the-year in trade and accommodation and food services.
- There were 6,089 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
The Northeast Region includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
