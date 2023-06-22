All Regional Commissions across the state reported a rise in unemployment rates in May, according to an update from Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson.
"Despite an uptick in the unemployment rate, Georgia's economy and job market remains red hot while the number of claims remains relatively low — especially compared to the national numbers," Thompson said. "While one month does not signal a trend, my administration will continue to keep a close eye on the labor market to identify any new developments."
In May, the labor force rose in all Regional Commissions.
Employment was up in the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, Southern Georgia Regional Commission and Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
In May, initial unemployment claims decreased in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Coastal Georgia Regional Commission, Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
Highlights from the Northeast Region include:
- The unemployment rate was up seven-tenths to 3.2% over-the-month, the rate was 2.7% one year ago.
- The labor force was up 1,036 over-the-month and up 4,718 over-the-year, to 326,106.
- The number of employed was down 1,458 over-the-month and up 2,758 over-the-year, to 315,547.
- Initial claims were up 34 (3%) over-the-month and up 314 (43%) over-the-year, to 1,038.
The Northeast Regional Commission includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
