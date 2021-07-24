The boil water advisory in Jefferson has been lifted.
“Results from the bacteriological samples submitted for testing July 23, 2021, showed no evidence of bacteria contamination in the city's public water system,” city leaders said. “Water is safe to consume. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”
