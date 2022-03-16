Officials are reporting I-85 Northbound will be completely shutdown beginning Wednesday, March 16, for an emergency bridge deck repair. The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports I-85 Northbound will be shutdown just before the Jefferson exit.
"This is in the widening project which replaces the bridge that was built in 1958," according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. "They will have one lane open by late tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, March 17) and the second lane by late Friday afternoon/evening (Friday, March 18)."
A detour is in place at the Hwy. 53 exit.
Travelers are encouraged to take an alternate route.
